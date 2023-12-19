KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Josh Upshire broke Badger’s all-time record for most coaching victories with 96 after the Braves’ 89-79 win over Heartland Christian.

Duncan Moy scored a game-high 39 points. Preston Geracitano added 22 as Jack Harnett registered 11 points in the Braves’ victory.

Badger (5-1) will welcome McDonald on Friday.

Jake Walker recorded 33 points in the losing effort for the Lions. Will Morgan and Isaiah Matthews tallied 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Heartland (2-3) will play host to United on Thursday.