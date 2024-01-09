KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger boys basketball head coach Josh Upshire recorded his 100th career victory in the Braves’ 65-34 win over Southington on Tuesday night.

Duncan Moy led the way for Badger with a game-high 26 points. Preston Geracitano and Jack Harnett also reached double-figures with 11 points apiece.

Daniel Kellar led Southington with 18 points in the setback.

With the win, Badger improves to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the NAC.

The Braves return to action Friday night on the road at Lordstown.

Southington drops to 2-7.