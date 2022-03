KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger earned two playoff victories to win the sectional over Lisbon (46-44) on February 25.

Senior Jack Lendak scored 20 points or more in 15 games this season. He scored the most points in school history by pouring in 48 points in a single game in mid-January against Southington Chalker. Two weeks later, Lendak joined the 1,000-point club by becoming the 13th Brave in the program to reach that feat.

2021-22 Badger Braves Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Josh Upshire

Record: 12-13 (6-10), Northeastern Athletic Conference

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 61.1

Scoring Defense: 64.7

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Jack Lendak (SR) – 21.7

Brad Hamilton (JR) – 12.5

Carter Burnett (SR) – 9.9

Jaden Richards (SR) – 6.9

Jeff Logan (SR) – 4.7

Heath Stanhope (SR) – 3.9

Rebounding

Carter Burnett (SR) – 12.9

Jack Lendak (SR) – 7.1

Jeff Logan (SR) – 4.6

Assists

Brad Hamilton (JR) – 5.3

Jack Lendak (SR) – 3.3

Jaden Richards (SR) – 1.5

Steals

Brad Hamilton (JR) – 2.4

Jack Lendak (SR) – 2.1

Three-Point Percentage

Brad Hamilton (JR) – 32.6%

Jaden Richards (SR) – 32.0%

Field Goal Percentage

Carter Burnett (SR) – 51.4%

Free Throw Percentage

Jaden Richards (SR) – 72.0%

Badger’s Recent History

Multiple double-digit scorers

2021-22: Jack Lendak, 21,7; Brad Hamilton, 12.5

2020-21: Jack Lendak, 14.9; Brad Hamilton, 13.8

2019-20: Logan Lendak, 18.8; Jack Lendak, 10.8

2018-19: Aiden Miller, 21.4; Logan Lendak, 11.3

2017-18: Aiden Miller, 17.9; Logan Popovich, 14.9

2016-17: Aiden Miller, 16.3; Logan Popovich, 11.5