ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Badger boys basketball finished a season sweep of Mathews with a 54-37 victory in the Division IV District Semifinals Tuesday.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

The Braves won the two previous regular season meetings 59-51 in February and 47-46 in January.

Junior Duncan Moy led Badger with a game high 20 points. The Braves built an 8-point first quarter lead. The Mustangs cut the advantage to just two in the 2nd quarter, but never led in the ballgame.

Badger improves to (20-5) on the season and will advance to face Cornerstone Christian in the Division IV District Championship this Friday at 7 p.m. at Grand Valley high school.

Mathews finishes the season at (15-9).