Badger battles back to turn away Windham

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger scored eight runs in the final two innings to secure a 13-8 win at Windham.

Bradley Hamilton finished with four hits, including a pair of doubles, while driving in four runs.

Luke Springer, Tim Steh and Jack Springer all had two hits apiece for the Braves.

Jack Lendak was credited with the victory on the hill for Badger.

The Braves will visit Chaney on Tuesday.

For Windham, Miki Jones and Kaleb Beckwith each had a double.

On Tuesday, the Bombers will welcome Pymatuning Valley.