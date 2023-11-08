KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger basketball star Duncan Moy officially signed his letter of intent to play at California University of Pennsylvania during Wednesday’s early signing period.

Hear from Moy about the decision and the excitement surrounding the day in the video above.

According to Badger head coach Josh Upshire, Moy is the first Badger basketball player to commit to the next level in years.

Moy averaged a staggering 25 points and 10 rebounds per game on his way to making our WKBN Starting 5 list as a junior.

He also shattered the single-season school record for points in a season while leading the Braves to 20 wins and a trip to the Division IV district championship game.