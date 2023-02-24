KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger outscored Springfield 14-10 in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the difference as the Braves topped Springfield 41-38 in the Division IV Sectional Final.

Springfield led by one after the third quarter, but Braves’ junior Duncan Moy led the charge in the final frame, scoring seven of the teams 14 points in the quarter to lead the way.

Moy finished with a game-high 19 points while Brad Hamilton had eight.

For Springfield, Brandon Price had a team-high 9.

With the win, Badger advances to the District Semifinals, where they will play Mathews on Tuesday at Grand Valley.