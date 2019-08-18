Bad with the Good: Warren JFK product Jason Kokrak has up and down 3rd round at the BMW Championship

Jason Kokrak blasts out of the sand at 15th green with the gallery watching during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Another low round from Kokrak puts him in the top 15 at the BMW Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak had a roller coaster of a 3rd round at the BMW Championship on Saturday, shooting a 2-under, 70 and sits at 8-under for the tournament.

The front-nine was relatively quiet for Kokrak, posting two birdies and seven pars.

But on the back-nine, Kokrak opened with birdies on 10 and 11 before a double-bogey on 12.

He followed that with two more birdies on 13 and 14, but went on to bogey 15 and posted another double-bogey on 17 before closing his round with a birdie on 18.

Kokrak was at the top of the leaderboard on Thursday after shooting a first round 65.

But in the 2nd round Friday, he shot a 73, dropping three shots in his round.

If Kokrak finishes in the top 30 in the FedExCup standings after the final round of the BMW Championship Sunday, he will qualify for the TOUR Championship next week where the winner will win $15 million.

He currently sits in 32nd in the standings and has never qualified for the TOUR Championship.