‘Bad news Browns’: Former player talks Baker, Chubb and what’s next for Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It wasn’t just bad, it was embarrassing.

While the New England Patriots hadn’t looked like much of a threat without Tom Brady, that didn’t stop them from tearing the Cleveland Browns apart in Sunday’s game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski became one in a long line of coaches who have faced Bill Belichick and lost.

“Belichick and his defensive genius shut us down,” former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt told FOX 8 This Morning.

The Cleveland Browns lost in a blowout 45-7 in New England.

They’re 5-5 on the season, which frankly would have been decent a few years ago.

But it’s a huge disappointment the year following a playoff season with the leader who won the NFL’s Coach of the Year.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

“If we played like we played yesterday, we’re not going anywhere but home,” Pruitt said about any hopes of a postseason.

“Bad news Browns.”

The Browns fell to the bottom of the division following Sunday’s loss.

“Both the defense and the offense didn’t show up,” Pruitt said. “Very seldom both are terrible.”

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 14: M.J. Stewart #36 of the Cleveland Browns and teammates leave the field after the 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

As a man who was paid to play, Pruitt shared a couple of things that made the team look like they were outmatched.

“Our quarterback is a tough guy. But sometimes tough ain’t enough,” Pruitt said.

While Baker has shown mental toughness playing through injuries, it has also proven to be inconsistent in bringing the team success.

Mayfield was 11 for 21 and 73-yards Sunday with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

He was also injured again and didn’t return to the game.

Baker said the knee x-rays didn’t show structural damage.

“By playing hurt, we have no threat of a quarterback running the football.”

Pruitt said that frees up opposing defenders to worry about other plays.

Star running back Nick Chubb was out Sunday following a positive COVID-19 test and Kareem Hunt has been out since a leg injury on October 17.

“We’re a different team without Chubb,” Pruitt said.

What’s more, is that the team hasn’t figured out how to play without him, he says.

The Browns host the Lions next week, and then get into the toughest stretch of the season, facing the Ravens twice, Green Bay, and other division rivals.

Kickoff is at home Sunday at 1 p.m.