Back with the Bulldogs: Poland names new boys basketball coach

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Pending school board approval, Eric Fender will be named the next head coach of the Poland boys basketball team.

Fender takes over the program following the retirement of legendary head coach Ken Grisdale, who led the Bulldogs for 28 seasons.

“Coach Fender brings a great understanding of the game, dedication to the program, and a true passion for what it means to be a member of the Poland Boys Bulldog Basketball Program,” says Brian Banfield, Athletic Administrator for the Poland Local Schools.

Fender served as the head boys basketball coach for the Springfield Tigers for 8 years. During that span, he posted an overall record of 138-47, including 5 league titles and 1 District Title.

“It is a tremendous honor to have to opportunity to be the next boys’ basketball coach at Poland Seminary High School. My hope is that we can continue the tradition of excellence that Coach Grisdale took this program to during his tenure as Poland Boys’ Basketball coach,” says Eric Fender.

Fender is a 2003 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. He served a varsity assistant with the Bulldogs this past season, and was previously on the coaching staff at Boardman high school.