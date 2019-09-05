Back with the Buckeyes: Boardman’s Terence Dials hired at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman graduate and former Ohio State standout Terence Dials is heading back to work for his alma mater.



Head Coach Chris Holtmann has announced that the 2006 Big Ten Player of the Year has been hired as the director of professional development with the OSU Men’s Basketball program.



“Terence is obviously a name many Buckeye fans know well,” Holtmann said. “We are excited to add him to our staff in our director of professional development position. His outstanding work as a student-athlete here, as well as his experience in sales and business after his professional playing career ended, will be beneficial in his role with our players.



Based on a release from the OSU Athletic Department, Dials will primarily work on arranging professional development and community service opportunities for the Buckeyes. Dials will work with the Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute to arrange internships, mentors, job fairs and other personal and career growth initiatives for student-athletes. He also will provide academic support, oversight and mentoring.



“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of a program that gave me the opportunity to live my dream,” Dials said. “Helping grow these young men who represent our university is an honor. I can’t wait to jump right in and be part of the basketball staff at Ohio State. I hope I can share my experiences to help the team and I can’t wait to learn a ton from everyone on staff.



Dials was a 2015 Ohio State Hall of Fame inductee.



Dials played 132 games during his career with the Buckeyes, scoring 1,566 points and grabbing 867 rebounds. His point total rates No. 14 all-time in Ohio State history while his rebound total is ranked No. 5.











