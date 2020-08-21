Back to work: South Range boys soccer excited to play full 16-game schedule, aiming return trip to Final 4

The Raiders are coming off their third Regional Championship in the past six years

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school soccer season kicks off Friday across the state in Ohio, and the South Range boys are excited for another chance to make a deep postseason run.

The Raiders are coming off their third Regional Championship in the past six years. They’ve been hard at work this summer since mid-June and now that the season is officially a go, their mission is to get back to the Final Four.

“They’re just ready to get to work and they all looked just relieved that all this hard work we’ve put in isn’t going to be for nothing going into the fall,” said head coach Zach Stamp. “I’m excited to get to work and see what we can do.”

Stamp, 23, took over the program just two months ago, inheriting a young team with just five returning lettermen and 10 freshmen.

Like the other fall sports, the stands will be mostly empty this year, limited to close family members, or up to 15% capacity.

“It’s definitely going to be tough, it’s going to be different because really it’s just like the parents up there,” said Camden Thomas, junior midfielder. “Some of them are loud enough, but yeah, it is going to be tough. We’re going to have to motivate ourselves. It’s going to be a lot quieter on the field so it’s going to be easier to communicate with each other, that’s really the one plus.”

The Raiders hope to defend their title in the Northeast 8 Conference this season. Led by a group of five seniors, who get one last chance to suit up for their school.

“That’s what I’m hoping for, that we can just come out here and play,” said Luke McConnell, senior midfielder. “Put the whole pandemic behind us for a little bit and not have to focus on it as much and just have fun.”

“It’s very bleak to play without fans, so if you can get out here and socially distance as much as possible to the 15%, you’re going to see some good soccer,” Stamp said. “You’re going to see some good games and I can guarantee, you won’t be disappointed.

While high school football in Ohio plays just six games this fall, soccer teams are set to play their full schedules.

South Range has a 16-game slate, starting on the road next Tuesday at Ursuline. Their first home game is Thursday, August 27 against Boardman.