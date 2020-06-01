Back to work! Mineral Ridge football returns to practice under new coronavirus guidelines

The Rams returned to practice for the first time Monday with set times for players, temperatures checked and new sanitation rules

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Things may have looked a little different. Let’s face it, they may have looked very different.

On Monday, the Mineral Ridge football team returned to practice for the first time in the coronavirus era.

“It just feels great to be back and be with our boys,” said head coach Brian Shaner.

“It felt good to be with my teammates and putting work in,” senior Jalen Royal-Eiland said.

“Being stuck up inside all day,” Ridge senior Evan Herb says. “A lot better to get outside.”

Ridge players came in groups of eight, with a break in-between to cycle players in and out of the facility.

Temperatures are taken upon arrival, hand sanitizer readily available for players and coaches and anything touched is wiped down by coaches.

“Make sure you are ready to take the temperature,” Shaner says. “Make sure you log it, make sure you check symptoms, make sure they hand sanitize, make sure you are cleaning the bars. That is probably the hardest part, but that is on us. Boys, you go workout, we will take care of the rest. I have never done so much cleaning in my life. The wipes that you have to wipe everything done with is a little bit different for me.”

In this first phase of a return, no footballs are allowed to be used. So, the focus during the condensed practice was on trying to build some strength and conditioning that has been lost over the last few months.

“I just hope we don’t do too much, too quick,” Shaner says. “That is kind of our focus, whether it is in the weight room, whether it is when we are allowed to get back on the field. My coaching staff, we have a very good plan, and I think if we stick to that, our boys will be where we need to be for Week 1.”

Although it wasn’t normal, the Rams say they are just excited to be back together.

“Felt a little more weird because we had to get a lot of work in a short period of time but it was good,” Royal-Eliand said.

“Again, I give the credit to the kids,” says Shaner. “They are here, they are working and they allow us to follow the protocol.”