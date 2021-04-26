Back to the future: Springfield hires familiar face as head basketball coach

Veteran Jeff Brink was officially approved as the new boys head basketball coach at Springfield Local.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran Jeff Brink was officially approved as the new boys head basketball coach at Springfield Local.

In addition, John Matisi was also approved as the new girls basketball coach at Springfield.

Brink previously served as the Tigers’ head coach from 1998-2003, leading them to a record of 94-19. He owns the highest winning percentage at .831.

He led Springfield to a 45-game Inter-County League win streak, four consecutive ICL Championships and the first district championship in 35 years.

After leaving Springfield, he served as head coach at Salem from 2004-06, before heading up the Hudson program from 2007 to the present.

For his career, Brink has posted 326 career wins, ranking in the top 300 all-time in Ohio boys basketball career leaders.

In 33 years of coaching, he has led his teams to a total of seven league championships and two district titles.

Brink was also the 2001 Associated Press Division III Coach of the Year.