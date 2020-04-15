Back to the future! Browns unveil new uniforms, and donate the proceeds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are going back to their roots. The team revealed their new uniforms on Wednesday afternoon with a social media video highlighting the team’s past, and the future look for the 2020 season.

True to ourselves.

True to our loyal fans.

True to who we’ll always be.https://t.co/VwRW3sfRSx pic.twitter.com/HbQYZQEu9N — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

The Browns also announced that they will donate 100% of the net proceeds from the first wave of jersey sales to front line professionals who have put their lives on the line, or dedicated themselves to COVID-19 relief efforts.

The “Hats Off To Our Heroes” Fund begins on Wednesday, and will run for a significant period of time. All proceeds from jersey sales through the Browns Pro Shop at First Energy Stadium will be donated to the fund.

“When finalizing our uniform announcement, we realized we had an incredible opportunity to further our support of heroes battling COVID-19 on the front lines for our entire community,” said Executive Vice President JW Johnson in a release.“ We hope the excitement surrounding the new uniforms can help make a significant impact through the ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund, and we greatly appreciate the support from our fans, retail partners and team to make this special way to give back to those leaders possible.”

The Browns are also encouraging fans to donate directly to the “Hats Off to Our Heroes” Fund at https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/covid-19/