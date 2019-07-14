Back to the Future at Ursuline; Reardon returns

Irish won 3 straight state titles under Reardon (2008-10)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After 7 seasons as the head football coach at Ursuline, Larry Kempe stepped down from his position on November 9. His teams missed the post-season in each of the past three years after making their run to the State Semifinals in 2015. Kempe amassed a 34-46 record during his time at Ursuline. Who will take over – well, Dan Reardon will – the coach who Kempe took over for.

Reardon left his position at Ursuline eight years ago to head west to coach in Colorado. He then returned to Ohio to take over the Canton McKinley program. There, he led the Bulldogs to a 30-15 record and 4 playoff appearances in as many seasons. Reardon returns to the school where he found so much success almost a decade ago.

This summer, the Irish football team made stops at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, along Tobacco Road, trip to Iowa & Iowa State, Northwestern and Illinois along with a trip to Mountaineer Field in Morgantown just to name a few.

Ursuline Fighting Irish

Head Coach: Dan Reardon, 9th season at Ursuline (72-29)

2018 record: 1-9

Five Key Points

1.Over the past 3 seasons – the Irish lost 24 of 30 games

2.In each of the last 4 years – Ursuline’s scoring offense has diminished (20.3 in 2015, 19.7 in 2016, 18.6 in 2017, 12.8 in 2018) and their scoring defense has given up more and more each year (21.9 in 2015, 26.0 in 2016, 35.2 in 2017, 36.8 in 2018).

3.Over the course of the past 2 seasons, Ursuline has featured a 1,000-yard rusher (2017: Joe Floyd, 1065; 2018: Daivon Jones, 1007).

4.Ursuline has dropped 5 of their last 6 meetings with Cardinal Mooney.

5.Irish are trying to avoid their first 4-season drought of missing the playoffs since 1985-88.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 12.8 (T-46th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 111.5

Passing Offense: 97.5

Total Offense: 209.0

…The offense has been able to average 21-points or more during a season just once in the last six years (2014: 21.0). That’ll need to change in the future. This season, the quarterback position is up for grabs. Running back Daivon Jones topped the 1,000-yard plateau as he ran for 1007 yards and 7 scores. A trio of classmates Julian Johnson (20 catches), James Phillips (19 catches, 315 yards) and Daysean Harris (14 catches) were the team’s top three pass catchers. Phillips returns with a commitment to Western Michigan in tow.

Defense

Scoring Defense: 36.8 (51st in Area)

…The Irish defense was trampled once again last year as they allowed an average of 36.8 points to be scored. Just the year before, they permitted 35.2 points to be scored per game. To make matters worse, the defense has allowed 15 of their last 20 opponents to score 30-points or more. The young bunch will be without defensive back Luke Pipala and linebacker Luigi Rohrbaugh, who has moved onto Ohio Dominican.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – Benedictine

Sept. 6 – at Fitch

Sept. 13 – Lake Catholic

Sept. 20 – at East

Sept. 27 – at Harding

Oct. 5 – Chaney, 1

Oct. 11 – at Bishop Watterson

Oct. 18 – Boardman

Oct. 25 – at Mooney, 7:30

Nov. 1 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary