The Warriors knocked off Laurel in the Regional Championship Friday night

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls are headed back to the State Final Four for the first time since 2015.

The Warriors knocked off Shaker Heights Laurel Friday night, 41-37 at Barberton high school, and clinched their 4th Regional Championship in school history.

West Branch will advance to play Dayton Carroll next Thursday at 1pm at St. John Arena, on the campus of Ohio State University.