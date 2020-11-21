Back to Hershey; Wilmington holds onto advance to Class 2A Final

Greyhounds head back to Hershey for the 3rd time in the last 4 years

BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington’s heading back to Hershey following their 20-18 victory over previously unbeaten Beaver Falls.

The Greyhounds will be making their 3rd appearance in the state title contest in the past four years. Wilmington (10-0) was matched against Southern Columbia in 2017 (48-0) and in 2018 (49-14).

Tomorrow, Southern Columbia (10-0) will play against Bishop McDevitt (4-1) at Selinsgrove at 1 pm. Southern Columbia has won the last three Class 2A championships.

Darren Miller scored Wilmington’s first two touchdowns on runs of 27 and 14 yards respectively.

After a Josh Hough (Syracuse commit) 76-yard touchdown run for Beaver Falls, their two-point conversion failed on an attempted pass play to cut the Greyhound lead to 1-point (13-12).

Wilmington’s quarterback Caelan Bender ran in a 1-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 20-12.

On 4th down with 4:28 remaining, Brendin Brickner connected with Tyler Cain on a 21-yard touchdown catch to pull the Tigers within 2-points of the ‘Hounds (20-18). After an unsportsmanlike penalty, Quadir Thomas’ catch was a yard short of the end zone on a tackle by Caelan Bender.

Beaver Falls drops to 10-1.

Scoring Chart

Wilmington, 20-18 (F)

First Quarter

W – Darren Miller, 27-yard TD run (W 7-0)

B – Shileak Livingston, 1-yard TD run (W 7-6)

Second Quarter

W – Darren Miller, 14-yard TD run (W 13-6)

Third Quarter

B – Josh Hough, 76-yard TD run (W 13-12)

Fourth Quarter

W – Caelan Bender, 1-yard TD run (W 20-12)

B – Tyler Cain, 21-yard TD catch from Brendin Brickner (W 20-18)