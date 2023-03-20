WEXFORD, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team is headed back to Hershey for another shot at the PIAA State Championship. The Golden Eagles knocked off Greensburg Central Catholic Monday, 56-44 in the Class 2A State Semifinals.

The game was tied at 14 after first quarter. The Golden Eagles took a 24-21 lead at halftime, and outscored the Centurions 32-23 in the second half to claim the victory.

Kennedy Catholic will advance to PIAA Class 2A State Championship game on Thursday. The Golden Eagles will face Homer-Center (23-7) at 12 p.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The Wildcats won their State Semifinal game in convincing fashion Monday with a 47-13 victory over the Montrose Meteors.