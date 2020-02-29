Back to Districts; Bristol eliminates Newbury

With their 18th win, Bristol has achieved that feat in each of the last six seasons

Matt Church led the Panthers with 30 points

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Top seeded Bristol rolls by Newbury, 78-23, in the Sectional Championship tilt. Matt Church scored 30 points, dished out 5 assists and grabbed 7 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Matt Stephens recorded 10 points also. Mike Wiebe scored 5 points and had a team-high 8 assists.

On Monday, Bristol (18-5) will take on Windham in the District Semifinal at Grand Valley High School in Orwell. The two schools split this year’s series.

John Tropf paced the Black Knights with 7 points. Newbury closes out their last season with a 7-17 mark.