Back-to-Back! Youngstown State men’s outdoor track and field team captures 2nd-straight Horizon League title

Several Valley products helped the YSU men's track and field team to another conference championship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s outdoor track and field team took the Horizon League Championship for a second consecutive year on Sunday.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the Penguins.

The men captured 234 points, topping second place Milwaukee who finished with 196.33.

Valley standouts had a great weekend for the Penguins in the finals.

Girard grad Collin Harden grabbed another title, winning the 400m hurdles late Saturday night with a time of 53.35.

It is the second-straight year that Harden won the event.

A pair of local YSU freshman dominated the shot put event as Crestview’s Dominic Perry won the event, followed by McDonald grad Zach Grey.

Perry posted a throw of 16.77m, just topping Grey’s mark of 16.18m.

East grad and Youngstown State freshman Tobias Harris won his heat in the 200m with a time of 21.85, finishing fourth overall in the event.

It is the Penguins’ fifth outdoor track and field title.