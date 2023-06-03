COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian boys relay team claimed the Division III State Championship in the 4×100 Meter Relay on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

The team consisting of RaQuan Bell, Phillip Spradley, Kwane Austin and Marquez Gibbs posted a time of 43.13 at the OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament.

It is the second straight year that the team has take top honors in the event at the state tournament. Bell, Spradley, Austin, and Gibbs likewise won a state crown back in 2022.

