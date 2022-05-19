LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline blanked Rootstown 7-0 in the Division III District Championship at LaBrae High School on Thursday evening.

The Irish have now won back-to-back district crowns.

Paige Ogden tossed a shutout, striking out 14 in the win for the Irish.

The Irish took a 2-0 lead on a pair of passed balls.

Senior Alyssa Sheely increased the lead to 4-0 on a 2-run double in the fourth inning.

Ursuline capped off the scoring in the fifth inning. Liza Barbato hit a solo home run, while Ayva Fedor crushed a two-run shot.

Ursuline advances to face West Salem Northwestern in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday in Ravenna.