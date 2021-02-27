Back-to-back: South Range wins second straight District Title

South Range topped Brookfield 41-30 in the Division III Girls Basketball District Championship on Saturday afternoon

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range topped Brookfield 41-30 in the Division III Girls Basketball District Championship on Saturday afternoon.

It is the tenth District Title in South Range program history.

Izzy Lamparty led all scorers with 16 points. Mallory Vidman added 9 points in the win, while Lexi Giles chipped in with 7 points for the Raiders.

Brookfield was led by Katie Logan who scored a team-high 9 points. Audrey Reardon finished with 8. Sophie Hook added 7 in the setback.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 22-4 on the season. South Range advances to face Warrensville Heights in the Division III Regional Semifinals Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Brookfield’s season comes to an end with a record of 17-4.