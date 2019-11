POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland made it back-to-back wins over Struthers in consecutive weeks Saturday night, coming away with a 31-0 win over the Wildcats in postseason play.

Watch the video to see complete highlights of the Bulldogs and Wildcats.

Poland improves to 9-2 overall on the season. The Bulldogs advance to face Indian Creek in the Division IV Regional Semifinals next Saturday night at 7 p.m. at a location to be announced on Sunday.