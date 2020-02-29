Back-to-back: Hickory claims second straight District 10 title

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pensylvania (WKBN) – Hickory claimed a second consecutive District Ten Championship with a 70-42 win over Grove City Friday night at Slippery Rock University.

Donald Whitehead led all scorers with 23 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists. Peyton Mele added 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Connor Evans also reached double figures with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Jaylen Jarvie tallied 9 points and 3 rebounds. Isaiah Jarzab chipped in with with 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Hickory advances to the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs as the #1 seed from District 10 and will face the WPIAL #4 seed next Friday at a site and time to be determined.

