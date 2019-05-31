Back-to-back: Crestview’s Dominic Perry repeats as shot put state champion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview Senior Dominic Perry has won the Division III shot put state title for the second straight year.
His long throw of 62’11” surpassed a previous high of 62’2″ from earlier this season.
Perry, who is considered one of the top shot-putters in the country, will continue his track-and-field career at Youngstown State University this Fall.
At 6’2″, 280 pounds, Perry also holds school records in both the shot put and discus.
McDonald Senior Zach Gray finished in second place, while Mineral Ridge’s Nathan Chiclowe came in fourth.
