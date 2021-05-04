Back-to-back champs! Austintown Fitch softball claims conference title

The Falcons improve to 15-1 on the season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch softball team clinched their second consecutive All-American Conference title Monday night with a 4-0 win over Boardman.

The Lady Falcons ring in the win and are now the AAC Champions! pic.twitter.com/2sFJfBtXkY — FitchAthletics (@AthleticsFitch) May 4, 2021

It’s the first back-to-back title for the Falcons since 1999.

Senior Lydia Spalding led the way, allowing just one hit over seven innings and striking out 14 Spartan hitters.

Freshman Ayla Ray started the scoring with an RBI double. Junior Maddy Taylor had two singles and an RBI for the Falcons.

Austintown Fitch improve to 15-1 on the season and remains perfect in conference play at 7-0.