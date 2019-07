The Canfield/Poland Junior Little League team are Ohio state champs for a second straight year

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield/Poland Junior Little League Softball team is celebrating a state title for the second straight year as they topped Ironton in a best-of-three series Saturday afternoon.

Canfield/Poland won Game 1 20-1 and followed it up with a win in Game 2 22-1.

The second game was suspended in the 2nd inning due to the weather.

Poland/Canfield now plays in the Junior League Softball Regional to be held in Pendleton, Indiana beginning on July 19th.