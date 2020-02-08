Live Now
Back-to-back: Boardman seals up second straight AAC Red Tier Title

Boardman rolled past Warren Harding 59-35 Friday night to win the All-American Conference Red Tier Title for the second straight year.

Ethan Anderson led the Spartans with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Derrick Anderson added 15 points in the win, while Tommy Fryda chipped in with 8 points for Boardman.

Aston Bates led Warren Harding with 12 points, while Dom Foster and Munch Owens added 9 points apiece in the setback.

Warren Harding drops to 12-7 overall on the season, and 5-2 in AAC action. The Raiders return to action visit Lakeside on Tuesday night.

Boardman improves to 17-1 overall, and 7-0 in league play. The Spartans will host Louisville Tuesday night.

