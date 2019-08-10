Back-to-Back! Big 2nd inning leads Scrappers to 2nd-straight win over Doubledays

After losing 9-straight, the Scrappers have now won back-to-back games after a win Friday night over the Doubledays

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers used a 7-run, 2nd inning and never looked back Friday night, topping the Doubledays 11-4 at Eastwood Field.

It was an eventful 2nd inning as Auburn racked up 4 runs in the top of the inning to take a 4-1 lead.

But the Scrappers answered back in their half of the inning. Yainer Diaz opened the scoring in the frame with an RBI-single to make it 4-2.

Brayan Rocchio brought another run home on an infield single to make it 4-3.

Later in the inning, it was Will Brennan’s turn, as he plated 2-runs on a single to left field which gave Mahoning Valley the lead 5-4.

The very next batter, Bryan Lavastida hit a ground-rule double to right which brought two more runs home to make it 7-4.

The Scrappers will look to make it three-straight wins Saturday night against Auburn, first pitch is slated for 7:05PM