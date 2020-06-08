Back on the field: Select Ohio State fall athletes return to practice for voluntary workouts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Ohio State University football players are back on campus Monday, participating in voluntary workouts.
The school is bringing back fall athletes in phases.
On June 8th, members of the football team will return to campus to train at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Men’s and women’s basketball teams will return on June 15th for voluntary workouts at the Schottenstein Center.
Then on June 22nd, members of the men’s and women’s soccer teams, field hockey and women’s volleyball team will all return for workouts.
Guidelines are in place for the return, which includes ramped up cleaning of the facilities, testing for players and certain areas of facilities closed. A full list can be found here.