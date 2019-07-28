Back in the Saddle! Carl Pelini returns to the Penguins with new role

Carl is now the Associate Head Coach for YSU and is taking his talents to the offensive side of the ball this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A familiar face is back at the Ice Castle this season for the Penguins. Bo’s brother Carl has returned to the team, but this time around, his role is a bit different as the Associate Head Coach.

“He is like having a second head coach out there.” says brother and head coach Bo.

“He is overseeing the offense. He is not the coordinator, he isn’t calling it but he is in that room and bringing a lot of experience there and allows me to focus a lot more on the defense.”

“Really looking at the opponents defenses and thinking about ways to take advantage of their roles and how they defend,” says Carl.

“I can be that one guy in the offensive meeting room that talks about the defensive roles and ways we can manipulate them to get what we want offensively.”

It is a role that he first got introduced with last season when he took over as the interim head coach at Bowling Green. Carl says that he is excited about the new challenge, and his players are just as excited to have him have with the Penguins.

“I love Coach Carl,” senior running back Joe Alessi says.

“Coach Carl is awesome. When I heard he was coming back I was super excited. Everything that he brings to the team is awesome. He is very motivational, very inspirational, and it just makes the entire program that much better.”

“Carl is a very intelligent dude,” says senior quarterback Nate Mays.

“He is an awesome personality to have around the team. He is in the shadows sometimes but he is not afraid to let his presence known and have everyone realize if he wants something said or something done he is not afraid to step into the light and really show you what he wants.”

And what he wants right away is to bring some of that defensive attitude over to the offense.

“Something we want to hang our hat on, we want to be a more physical team than we were a year ago and we feel like we are there on the defensive side of the ball and now we feel like we are matching that physicality on the offensive side of the ball.”