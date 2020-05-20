Back in the game: Boardman 12U excited for chance to compete next month

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local Little League Baseball is planning a return in mid-June for a shortened season with restrictions.

Last July, Boardman 11U baseball won their second straight district championship and went on to win a state title. But this year in 12U, they won’t get a chance to compete for a spot at Williamsport.

“You set that as a goal you know at the end of this and to have that goal kind of taken away from you is very disappointing,” said Mike Smith, Boardman 12U general manager.

The state tournament and Little League World Series were canceled this year, but the game will be back on locally for a month-long season, starting in mid-June.

“I think the kids are just excited in general just to be out and be back together once this happens and playing baseball,” Smith said. “For so many kids, this pandemic has shut down all of their activities.”

But what about the safety factor? Local Little League officials, led by Chet Cooper, have been discussing changes and will implement competitive social distancing guidelines.

“Can we safely put kids out on the field together to have them compete and just become active again? I think the answer to that is yes you can,” Smith said.

Little League already prohibits lead-off runners, which will help with spacing around the bases. Plus, all players and coaches will be required to wear masks when not in the field of play. The dugout areas will also be expanded, with similar precautions expected for the fans.

“I think the ultimate goal is to try to have a league for the kids, allowing them an outlet to play sports,” Smith said. “But again, putting safety at the forefront and that started with Chet [Cooper] and then trickles down to all the other league presidents. I know the right decision will be made and has been made.”