Back at it: Chaney football returns

Chris Amill is tasked with leading the Cowboys

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over a year ago, Chaney named longtime assistant Chris Amill the head coach of the resurrected Cowboy program. “My expectations are to win,” states coach Amill. “We’ll be young and people say we’re probably a year or two away but I don’t buy into that. We can be good now and I expect us to. I’d say to expect a well-coached, disciplined, physical team that will surprise some people.”

In week one, the Cowboys will meet Mooney in a much anticipated matchup.



Chaney Cowboys

Head Coach: Chris Amill, 1st season

Five Key Points

1.Senior leadership will be the key. Amill says, “Those guys have had big game experience. They have to prepare (the young kids).”

2.Play of the front line. “Our skill players are only as good as the guys upfront,” states Amill. “When my guys up front do their job, we have to make the right decisions behind them. That’s for both sides (of the ball).”

3.In 1942, Chaney-alum Frank Sinkwich won the Heisman Trophy playing for Georgia. He went onto become the 1st pick of the 1943 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Sinkwich was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1954.

4.Chaney has made 8 playoff appearances (last coming in 2003 – finishing a 4-year run); competing in the Division III state title game in 1997 (falling to St. Francis DeSales, 17-14)

5.Last game Chaney varsity football played in was on October 29, 2010 (lost to Howland, 35-7).

Offense

…Coach Amill states that folks should expect multiple sets and formations to utilize their skill players. The Cowboys have plenty of skill to go around led by senior Marquan Herron. Last year, playing for East, he caught 25 passes for an average of 25.4 yards and 4 scores. Joining Marquan is a formidable unit which includes Deron Gilbert, Ray Logan, Darius Humbert (11 catches, 4 TDs), Malcolm Lambert, bruising back Key-shaun Davis, as well as, Marshall and Marquise Herron.

Also making the move from East to Chaney is junior quarterback Delshawn Petrosky. As a sophomore, Petrosky threw for 380 yards and 6 scores on just 15 completions. He also gained 206 yards rushing on 33 attempts (6.2 avg).

Defense

…As coach Amill indicated look for the Cowboys to take on an aggressive tone with an attack-style defense. Delshawn Petrosky (4 INTs) was a First-Team All-AAC defensive back a year ago. Marshall Herron (4 INTs) was also a Second-Teamer from his DB spot.

A lot of talent will be on display as the Cowboys should have a plethora of ball hawking defenders. Sophomores Clive Wilson and J.R. Tellington have begun to receive looks for colleges as both stand 6’5 and 6’2 respectively and should help the front seven.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – Mooney

Sept. 6 – Beachwood

Sept. 13 – Liberty

Sept. 20 – Rhodes

Sept. 27 – at Warrensville Heights

Oct. 5 – at Ursuline

Oct. 11 – at University School

Oct. 18 – Howland

Oct. 26 – Columbus St. Charles

Nov. 1 – East