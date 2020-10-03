Babinchak’s big day helps Howland rally past rival JFK

Howland rallied past rival Warren JFK 32-22 Saturday afternoon in the WKBN Game of the Week.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland rallied past rival Warren JFK 32-22 Saturday afternoon in the a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.



Eric Babinchak piled up 256 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to lead the Tigers.

Matthew Woomer added 50 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

The Eagles jumped out to a 15-0 after the first quarter with a rushing touchdown by Cam Hollobaugh and then a touchdown pass from Hollobaugh to Gavin Shrum.

Hollobaugh rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He also tossed for 108 yards through the air with a touchdown.

Howland would get on the board in the 2nd quarter when Eric Babinchak rushed for a 11-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 15-6.

JFK got back on the scoreboard later in the second quarter. Freshman Quarterback Caleb Hadley connected with Abram Rivera on a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Howland took control in the second half.

Babinchak added two more rushing touchdowns, one from 4-yards out and another from 38-yards.

Matthew Woomer capped off the scoring for the Tigers with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Warren JFK ends the regular season with a record of 4-2. The Eagles, who have a bye in the first round of the OHSAA playyoffs, will face the winner of Lowellville/Valley Christian on Friday October 16.

Howland improves to 3-3 overall. The Tigers will visit Akron Buchtel in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs on Friday October 9 at 7 p.m.