Babinchak steals the show; Howland advances to face Chardon

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Eric Babinchak scored 4 touchdowns as Howland eliminated Buchtel from the Division III playoffs, 27-0. Babinchak accounted for 290 yards rushing on 39 attempts (7.4 avg). Howland’s defense forced 2 turnovers and allowed just 95 yards of total offense.

The Tigers have now won 3-games in a row and have improved to 4-3.

The Griffins had outscored their first two opponents by a combined score of 60-12 before tonight’s setback. Buchtel falls to 2-1.

Scoring Chart

Howland, 27-0

First Quarter

H – Eric Babinchak, 11-yard TD run (H 7-0)

Second Quarter

H – Eric Babinchak, 19-yard TD run (H 14-0)

Fourth Quarter

H – Eric Babinchak, 3-yard TD run (H 21-0)

H – Eric Babinchak, 66-yard TD run (H 27-0)

Next week, Howland will move on to take on #1 seed Chardon (5-0) in Region 9.