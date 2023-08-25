GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City is opening up their season Friday night with a home matchup with Avonworth.

Hunter Hohman opened up the scoring for Grove City’s 2023 campaign, connecting with Gavin Lutz on a short touchdown pass to turn a 4th down into a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

After two Antelopes touchdowns, it was Hohman again, this time with his legs, running for an 80-yard score to tie the game at 14-14.

Grove City currently trails 21-14 at the half as of the last update.

Grove City will visit Northwestern next week.