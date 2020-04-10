Austintown’s Billy Price preps for Bengals’ season amid pandemic

The former 18th overall draft pick is living in an NFL offseason of uncertainty, thanks to the worldwide pandemic.

Just over two years ago, former Austintown Fitch and Ohio State standout Billy Price was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the NFL Draft.

“It is serious, and things can happen to your family,” Price said. “I’ve got good family friends of mine that are dealing with it right now with their parents. So, it is scary.”

The valley native is taking advantage of the time off. With NFL team facilities completely shut down, Price was forced to buy some fitness equipment, looking to stay in shape at home to get ready for the season, adhering to the expectations of the Bengals’ franchise.

“Just stay active, and kinda get a good routine,” Price said. “For me, it’s waking up in the morning to go do my run, to go do my skill work. Come back, do a little bit of weight lifting, and what-not. And then, whatever is next on the honey-do list to keep myself busy.”

Price started just eight games for the Bengals a season ago, battling his way through injuries and adjustments in his first two seasons in the pro ranks. It’s a harsh reality he hopes is now behind him.

“Yea, no foot injuries, no back injuries. Shoulders are good. Knees are great. Everything is going great,” he said.

“For me, it was a disappointment last year. I had to reevaluate some of the training things that I did. Some of the things so that I had the utmost preparation for this upcoming season. And, again, you reflect on the first two months of the offseason, and it’s kinda disappointing to see where you’re at, and the player that you are, knowing what kind of player you really really are.”

It’s an attitude playing mentality that Price grew up with here in the valley.

“You play with pride. And again, you’re from Youngstown, Ohio, and it’s something that you don’t take lightly. The reputation the we hold…it’s extremely special. So, the more grit the better, and the tougher you gotta be,” Price added.