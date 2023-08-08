GREENVILLE, North Carolina (WKBN) – Austintown topped San Jose, California 4-0 in an elimination game in the 2023 Little League World Series in Greenville, North Carolina on Tuesday morning.

Pitcher Mila Hamley piled up twelve strikeouts in the victory. She had a no-hitter through 4 2/3 innings of play. She allowed just one hit and struck out at least two batters in every inning of the game.

The West team managed just one hit in the two games played in the Little League World Series.

Austintown plated a pair of runs in the first inning, with Annabel Mikesell and Bella Baumgart each driving in a run. Austintown added a third run in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Austintown, which is now 1-1 in Little Little World Series play, advances to face the winner of Southeast (Winterville, North Carolina) / Asia Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) in another elimination game on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.