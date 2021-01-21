Austintown standout joins first women’s basketball program at Penn State Shenango

Austintown Fitch senior Mya McNevin signed her letter of intent to join the Lady Lions

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior Mya McNevin will continue her academic and athletic career at Penn State Shenango.

The Falcon’s senior signed her national letter of intent to join the newly-launched women’s basketball program.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to begin play in the 2021-22 season.

In a release from the school, head coach Daniel Johnson spoke about McNevin’s committment.

“Mya has the ability to play inside or out depending on the situation,” said Johnson. “With her height, it allows her to post up smaller players or shoot over them from the perimeter. Against taller opponents, she will be able to take them to perimeter and shoot or allow for another mismatch from her teammates. She also is a solid passer from the high post”

McNevin plans to major in business while at Penn State.