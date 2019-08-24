LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Austintown remembers late Coach Annarella after football scrimmage

Sports

Phil Annarella coached for over 48 years with seven different schools and won a state title with Warren Harding

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Late Austintown football coach Phil Annarella

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a Friday night toward the end of August — a fitting time to remember a man who coached football for nearly 50 years.

The evening in Austintown began with scrimmage, then there was a tribute to the late Coach Phil Annarella.

About 150 people sat in the home stands at Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown Falcon Stadium where Annarella coached for his last 12 years.

MORE – Phil Annarella voted top high school football coach in Valley history

The tribute included performances by the Fitch choir and marching band, and ended with a video presentation of Annarella’s life.

“Phil was a teacher first and then a coach,” said former Austintown Middle School Principal Daniel Bokesch. “That combination with a personality like Phil’s just couldn’t be beat.”

Annarella coached for over 48 years with seven different schools and won a state title with Warren Harding.

He died in early June.

The Falcons are dedicating this football season to him.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com