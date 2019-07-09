Austintown plates six in the eighth inning; ousts Poland in 12U Little League tournament

Austintown topped Poland 11-6 in the District 2 12U Little League Baseball Tournament on Monday.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown plated six runs in the top of the eight inning to secure an 11-6 win over Poland in the District 2 12U Little League Tournament at the Field of Dreams.

Nick Dorbish gave Austintown the lead for good with an RBI single to open the scoring in the frame. Morgan Roby added an infield RBI single, while Gavin Kessler also drove in a pair with a double off the fence.

Poland has been eliminated from the tournament.  Austintown will play Canfield in an elimination game on Tuesday at 8:00 PM on Field L-1.


