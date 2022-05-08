YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to reports, Austintown-Fitch grad and former Ohio State standout Billy Price is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals this week.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news.

Last season, Price started 15 games for the New York Giants.

He landed with the Giants after being traded by the Cincinnati Bengals for B.J. Hill before the 2021 season.

The Bengals selected Price with the 21st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with Cincinnati, Price played in 58 games with 19 starts.