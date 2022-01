YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch junior Lillie Dilts broke the school record for fastest time in the 100-yard freestyle in Thursday’s meet with Boardman.

Dilts finished the race in second place with a time of 55.74.

Watch the above video to hear from Dilts on her record-breaking race and the meet.

Dilts previously held the record and has now broken it three times.

Dilts also holds the school records for fastest times in the 500-yard backstroke and three relay events.