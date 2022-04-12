AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch junior wide receiver and defensive back Cam Smith will continue his academic and athletic career at Iowa State University.

The Falcons junior made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Smith said in his post:

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank the Lord above for guiding me through this whole process. Secondly, I’d like to thank my family for supporting and believing in me throughout this crazy, life changing ride. I wouldn’t be half the man I am today without them. I would also like to thank my coaches, teachers, trainers, and Austintown Fitch high school for doing everything in their power to turn me into the student and player I am today. This program has taught me life lessons that I will continue to hold on to for the rest of my life. Lastly, I’d like to give a huge thanks to all the college coaches who have taken a chance on me during this process.

With that being said, I’m humbled and honored to announce that I am committing to Iowa State University to continue my academic and athletic career.”