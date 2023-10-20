WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teams looking to solidify their playoff futures in Region Five kick off Friday night with Austintown Fitch (5-3) visiting Warren Harding (4-5).

It was all Harding in the first half, as the Raiders blanked the Falcons en route to a 13-0 lead.

Javontae Jones and Ryan Powell each added touchdowns for the Raiders in the first half.

Warren Harding currently leads 13-0 at the half as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Entering Friday night, Warren Harding is 10th in Division II, Region Five. Fitch sits 11th in the same region.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.