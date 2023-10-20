WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teams looking to solidify their playoff futures in Region Five kick off Friday night with Austintown Fitch (5-3) visiting Warren Harding (4-5).
It was all Harding in the first half, as the Raiders blanked the Falcons en route to a 13-0 lead.
Javontae Jones and Ryan Powell each added touchdowns for the Raiders in the first half.
Warren Harding currently leads 13-0 at the half as of the last update.
Entering Friday night, Warren Harding is 10th in Division II, Region Five. Fitch sits 11th in the same region.
