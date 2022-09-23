MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Massillon scored for with a six yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in 1Q.

Fitch’s DeShawn Vaughn then threw a 54 -yard touchdown with 3:52 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers then scored on a three yard touchdown run, making it 14-7. The Tigers then scored again, making it 21-7.

Vaughn then responded with an 8-yard-touchdown run near the end of the half. The score is 21-13.

Fitch (5-0) will visit Strongsville in week seven.