MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Massillon scored for with a six yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in 1Q.
Fitch’s DeShawn Vaughn then threw a 54 -yard touchdown with 3:52 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers then scored on a three yard touchdown run, making it 14-7. The Tigers then scored again, making it 21-7.
Vaughn then responded with an 8-yard-touchdown run near the end of the half. The score is 21-13.
Fitch (5-0) will visit Strongsville in week seven.
