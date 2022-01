AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior Alyssa Leskovac has committed to continue her volleyball career at Chatham University.

Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Chatham University! #rollcougs pic.twitter.com/iKG1OQ9E7F — Alyssa (@lysleskovac) January 6, 2022

As a senior, Leskovac was a first team all-district selection. She also broke the school record for most aces in a match with 15.

This past season, the Falcons’ volleyball team captured the AAC title.