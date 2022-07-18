AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch High School is set to debut a brand new floor in the gym this fall.

The project was completed last week at a cost of $30,000.

“My big thing being an alum, I wanted to bring back some Falcon pride combining kind of an older logo with the the the screaming falcon with our new block F and that was just the design,” Fitch Athletic Director Russ Houser said.



“A lot of people like that because combining them was great and they just want to make it a little bit bigger on the sidelines and baselines for our basketball team,” Houser added. “That’s what they had kind of wanted out of that. So we consulted with basketball, volleyball and make sure that everybody was on board with that kind of uses this gym.”

The new court will officially debut on Saturday, Aug. 20 when the Fitch Volleyball team plays host to Massillon Perry.